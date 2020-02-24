Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $2,678,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $63.28 on Monday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.