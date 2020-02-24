Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:VPG opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.