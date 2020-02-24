Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Critical Review

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Sitime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.14 $960,000.00 N/A N/A Sitime $84.07 million 5.18 -$9.01 million ($0.63) -48.30

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sitime.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Sitime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sitime has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Sitime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Sitime beats Rubicon Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

