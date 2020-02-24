RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of RTI Surgical worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the third quarter worth $323,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 242.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of RTIX opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.25. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

