RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSA. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Shares of LON RSA opened at GBX 557.60 ($7.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 561.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

