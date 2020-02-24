RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.