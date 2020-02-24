Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,823.80 ($23.99) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

