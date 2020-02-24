Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.14

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 134260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.