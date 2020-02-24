Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.01

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.01 and last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 916709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.