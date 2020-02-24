Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

RBS opened at $5.29 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

