Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.80.

RY stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

