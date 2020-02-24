Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €215.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €233.85 ($271.91).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €230.70 ($268.26) on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €222.43 and a 200 day moving average of €214.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.