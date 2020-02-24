Roth Capital Raises Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from to in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.54.

Shares of SEDG opened at $134.21 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,202 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,503. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,201,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after buying an additional 340,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after buying an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,558,000 after buying an additional 235,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

