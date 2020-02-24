Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roku to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,306 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,470. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

