Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

