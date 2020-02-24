Robert W. Baird Raises PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target to $128.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of PRAH opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

