Robert W. Baird Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Neutral

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

GPK opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,055,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,070,000 after purchasing an additional 764,286 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,585 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,300 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

