Robert W. Baird Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $191.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $122.44 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

