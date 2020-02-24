Robert W. Baird Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $65.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FND. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $56.25 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

