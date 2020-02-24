RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.77

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 2950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

