RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

