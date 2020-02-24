Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMV. Barclays upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 587.22 ($7.72).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 677.40 ($8.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 668.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 597.75.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

