Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$444,000.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,092 shares in the company, valued at C$6,159,523.20.

Mathieu Gauvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00.

TSE:RCH opened at C$29.76 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$20.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$270.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

