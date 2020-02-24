Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,309 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 361,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. 56,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,342. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

