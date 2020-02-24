Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Mueller Industries worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 820,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 237,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,577,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
MLI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.87. 28,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.37.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
