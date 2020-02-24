Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of CommVault Systems worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CVLT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

