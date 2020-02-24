Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,644 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Horace Mann Educators worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,473,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $946,296. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,459. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.57. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

