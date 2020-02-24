Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,038 Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MINI. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of MINI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,375. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

