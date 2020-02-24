Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,644 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NBTB traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.81.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

