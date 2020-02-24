Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,894 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Kaman worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaman by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kaman by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

