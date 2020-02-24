Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,467 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 73,198 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.52. 1,245,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

