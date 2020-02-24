Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,129 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.57. 114,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,934. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

