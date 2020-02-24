Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,422. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

