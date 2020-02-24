Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,334,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after purchasing an additional 163,810 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 680,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. 11,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,476. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.31, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.