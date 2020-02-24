Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 212,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

