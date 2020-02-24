Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 137,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,911. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

