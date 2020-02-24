Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.21 Million Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 893,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.