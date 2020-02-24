Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of The GEO Group worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The GEO Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

