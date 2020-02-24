Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.01 Million Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MEDNAX were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

