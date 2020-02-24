Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after buying an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,630,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,684 shares of company stock worth $674,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,070. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.