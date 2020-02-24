Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Hub Group worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Hub Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. Hub Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

