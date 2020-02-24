Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $27,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $6,002,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

