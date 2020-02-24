Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Dril-Quip worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 3,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

