Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,703 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Adient were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 2.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ADNT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. 64,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,994. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

