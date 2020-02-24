Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of GCI Liberty worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

GLIBA traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. 8,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,491. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.33. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

