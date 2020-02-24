Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 934 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.01. 52,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,730. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $568,380. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.