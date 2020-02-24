Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,023 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,554. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.