Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $788,193.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 100,224 shares of company stock worth $1,940,004 in the last ninety days.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.