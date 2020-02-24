Reviewing Watford (WTRE) & Its Competitors

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Watford to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Watford and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 898 2957 2562 179 2.31

Watford currently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watford and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 12.02 Watford Competitors $14.27 billion $693.23 million 100.11

Watford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% Watford Competitors 1.30% 0.57% 0.35%

Summary

Watford peers beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

