Reviewing Watford (WTRE) & Its Competitors

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Watford to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
19.1% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Watford and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Watford
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
|Watford Competitors
|898
|2957
|2562
|179
|2.31
Watford currently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than its peers.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Watford and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Watford
|$687.36 million
|$62.54 million
|12.02
|Watford Competitors
|$14.27 billion
|$693.23 million
|100.11
Watford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Watford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Watford
|8.38%
|6.04%
|1.63%
|Watford Competitors
|1.30%
|0.57%
|0.35%
Summary
Watford peers beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Watford Company Profile
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.