Reviewing TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) & Mercantil Bank (NYSE:AMTB)

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TCF Financial and Mercantil Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 5 5 1 2.64 Mercantil Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00

TCF Financial presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Mercantil Bank has a consensus price target of $18.58, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43% Mercantil Bank 14.03% 6.61% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCF Financial and Mercantil Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $1.61 billion 4.02 $304.36 million $1.90 22.23 Mercantil Bank $363.23 million 2.34 $51.33 million $1.24 15.85

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Mercantil Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Mercantil Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

